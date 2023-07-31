Luis Severino was absolutely lit up by the Baltimore Orioles in his start on Sunday for the New York Yankees. Severino was torched by the Orioles for seven runs in the first inning, causing Yankees fans to lose it on Twitter. He gave up six runs before recording an out in a brutal start.

BREAKING: The New York Yankees have optioned Luis Severino to mars. pic.twitter.com/ZZkWLqyybk — db (Sports=Pain) (@db1207_) July 30, 2023

Luis Severino to opposing batters when they step in the box pic.twitter.com/EweKjfcWq5 — Josh (@jetsfan24x7) July 30, 2023

The horrible start for Luis Severino in this game was also just a continuation of his poor showing this July. Although he picked up a win in his start prior to this date against the Orioles, Severino's July ERA entering this series finale was at 8.84. He gave up 18 earned runs on 33 hits across 18.1 innings in his first four July starts. Excluding this matchup against the Orioles, Severino has given up at least seven earned runs three times this year and twice over his previous four appearances.

The 29-year-old Yankees pitcher has seen his numbers suffer a dip this year. Before his start versus the Orioles, Severino let opponents hit .314 and posted a .946 OPS. Last year, those numbers were at .196 and .616, respectively. Moreover, Severino's home run rate has gotten worse along with his strikeout and walk rates. Opponents are also putting balls in play against him at a rate of 33.9 percent, way worse than his .239 BABIP in 2022.

The Yankees can still turn thing around in this game against the Orioles, but regardless of the outcome, Severino's season ERA is not going to look any better after the contest.

The Yankees will take on another tough assignment after dealing with Baltimore as they have the Tampa Bay Rays in the Bronx for a three-game series that starts Monday night.