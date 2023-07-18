The New York Yankees have endured plenty of tough stretches this season as their injuries pile up and their playoff standing slips away. The latest loss came Monday night when the Yankees blew a two-run lead to the Los Angeles Angels. Yankees starting pitcher Luis Severino had some poignant words to say after the loss.

“We’re the New York Yankees. We have to go out there and win almost every single game,” Severino said, via Bryan Hoch. “This is a really tough division, and they’re playing good baseball. We just need to play better.”

Severino had his best start of July, allowing one run across six innings. He allowed 14 runs in his last two starts before the All-Star break. His ERA dropped almost a full point after his outing on Monday.

Severino has a 6.66 ERA in 10 starts this season, striking out 40 batters in 48.2 innings. He has three quality starts and was looked at as a possible casualty if the Yankees made a few trades. Severino could either be part of a trade or be optioned or DFA'd to make room for a new acquisition.

Severino was once a surefire ace for the Yankees but he hasn’t pitched much since 2018. He tossed 18 innings from 2019-2021 and threw just over 100 innings in 2022. Injuries have certainly contributed to his downfall and even when he pitches well the Yankees can’t seem to take advantage of it.

The loss puts the Yankees at 50-45 and in last place in the AL East. They are 2 1/2 games out of a wild card spot in the American League. A wasted Luis Severino start is not something the Yankees want to make a habit of. Perhaps making some moves before the trade deadline will help prevent that.