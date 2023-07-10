The New York Yankees made a big change on Sunday, firing hitting coach Dillon Lawson amid the team's offensive struggles with Aaron Judge still on the shelf. Well, it didn't take them long to find a replacement.

The Bronx Bombers are hiring former three-time All-Star Sean Casey. Via Ken Rosenthal:

“Sean Casey will indeed be the Yankees’ next hitting coach, sources tell The Athletic.”

Just 20 minutes before Rosenthal confirmed the news, it was reported that Casey was simply a frontrunner for the job but had yet to say if he was interested. Needless to say, it didn't take long.

Casey absolutely raked during his big league career, batting .302 in 12 seasons. The man knows hitting inside and out. Casey has been an analyst on MLB Network for quite a few years now and if you've ever seen him talk hitting, he has a ton of passion. This could be a great hire for the Yankees.

New York is slashing a brutal .231 as a team in 2023, which ranks 28th in the Majors. They're also 19th in runs scored, 28th in hits, 26th in OBP, and 21st in OPS. While it's rare for a ball club to fire a hitting coach in the middle of the season, it's clear they had to shake things up.

There's also a strong connection here. Manager Aaron Boone played with Casey on the Cincinnati Reds from 1998 to 2003. Yankees VP of baseball operations Tim Naehring was with the Reds organization at the time, too.

Considering Lawson never played in the show, this hire is certainly an upgrade for the Yankees.