New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is currently on the injured list due to a sprained right big toe, and he is not going to be in attendance for the 2023 All-Star Game in Seattle because of it. Judge took to Twitter to release a statement regarding not attending, despite being voted a started in the American League.

“I wanted to take the time to say thank you to all the fans who voted me in as a starter for the 2023 All-Star game in Seattle,” Aaron Judge said on Twitter. “I feel truly blessed to be included in this group of outstanding players- it is an honor to be among those names. Unfortunately, I will not be making the trip to Seattle. I plan to take this time to heal and rehab so I can get back on the field for my team and all of you. Again, I can't thank the fans of MLB enough- you are all a huge part of what makes this game so great, and I cannot wait to get back out there.”

Judge has been out since crashing into the Dodger Stadium fence, causing the toe injury. The Yankees offense has struggled mightily since then, and hitting coach Dillon Lawson was fired as a result.

The team will have a new hitting coach in place of Dillon Lawson after the All-Star break, and the hope is that Aaron Judge will be able to return relatively soon as well. It will be interesting to see how the Yankees fare in the second half.