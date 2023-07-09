The New York Yankees have fired hitting coach Dillon Lawson, according to Jack Curry of YES Network.

Dillon Lawson has been the Yankees' hitting coach since the 2022 season, and he was promoted form within after Marcus Thames was let go after the 2021 season. Lawson's philosophy is embraced throughout the minor leagues within the Yankees organization.

General manager Brian Cashman has never fired a coach in the middle of the season in his 26 years in the role, but it seems that he has seen enough with Lawson. Aaron Judge's injury has hurt the team a lot, but the offense has struggled mightily, including established players like Giancarlo Stanton and Anthony Rizzo.

Another story that ended up being a bad look for Dillon Lawson was the infamous Anthony Volpe chicken parmesan story. Anthony Volpe was struggling mightily, then had chicken parmesan with former minor league teammate Austin Wells. Volpe and Austin Wells went over film, and Wells told Volpe that he should close his stance more, like when he had success in the minor leagues. Since then, Volpe has performed well.

Cashman spoke about the choice to fire Lawson.

“I don't make these decisions lightly,” Brian Cashman said, via Brendan Kuty of The Athletic. “I felt like this was necessary. Our offense has struggled mightily.”

Cashman also said that the next hitting coach will come from outside of the organization, and that he wants the new hitting coach to be in place by the time the Yankees begin their first series after the All-Star break in Colorado against the Rockies, according to Brendan Kuty.

The Yankees enter the All-Star break out of a playoff spot. They will have to hope the new hitting coach helps the offense improve in the second half, with or without Aaron Judge.