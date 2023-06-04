New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that starting pitcher Nestor Cortes will “probably” go on the injured list with a shoulder injury, according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

The injury comes at a bad time, as the injuries are seemingly starting to mount up again. Center fielder Harrison Bader just went on the injured list with a hamstring issue, and Aaron Judge banged his right toe after making an incredible catch on Saturday against the Dodgers, which leaves him out of the lineup for Sunday’s game.

The Yankees have an off day on Monday, so we will likely see roster moves before Tuesday’s game against the Chicago White Sox.

Nestor Cortes might need to miss one or two starts, according to Kirschner.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Hopefully the time off for Cortes helps him succeed at pitching deeper into games. The issue for him this season has been that he struggles when facing a lineup the third time through the order. With Cortes being able to rest his shoulder injury, maybe he will be able to go deeper into games when he gets back.

Hopefully for the Yankees, Cortes can make a quick return. The team did get Luis Severino back in the rotation recently, but Cortes is an important piece. The return of Luis Severino and at some point Carlos Rodon was supposed to transform the rotation. Carlos Rodon was the biggest addition for the team this offseason.

Dealing with the absence of Harrison Bader already, the team would be greatly hurt by another injured list stint for Aaron Judge. Losing Nestor Cortes would be another blow.