Published November 19, 2022

By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

The New York Yankees were hoping the Frankie Montas trade would pay off for them at the deadline, but instead, it was reliever Lou Trivino who ultimately ended up shining after coming over from the Oakland Athletics. And on Friday, the team signed him to a new one-year deal in order to avoid arbitration, via Mark Feinsand:

“Lou Trivino and the Yankees agree to a $4.1 million salary for 2023, per source, avoiding arbitration.”

It appears a change of scenery was exactly what Trivino needed. Before the trade, the right-handed reliever owned a 6.47 ERA with Oakland. In the Bronx, he posted a 1.66 ERA in 25 appearances, striking out 22 batters in the process. Trivino also threw a few quality outings in the playoffs, too.

The 31-year-old became one of the Yankees’ more reliable bullpens arms down the stretch and should play a key part in his first full season with the franchise in 2023. After all, he’s a seasoned veteran who evidently likes pitching for New York, a team that is actually contending, unlike Oakland.

While the Yankees have a variety of priorities this offseason, the biggest one is signing slugger Aaron Judge to a long-term extension. But, the outfielder is already garnering a ton of interest across the league, which is no surprise. After all, Judge just hit an AL-record 62 homers in 2022, even though he did struggle in the playoffs.

Back to Trivino. He’s under team control until 2024, which means there’s another year of arbitration after next. If he pitches well throughout the course of the entire campaign, Trivino could very well be back in a Yankees uniform in 24′.