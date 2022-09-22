Yankees make shocking Miguel Andujar decision amid roster shakeup

The New York Yankees made a surprising roster move on Thursday, electing to designate Miguel Andujar for assignment. The Yankees reinstated Scott Effross and Zack Britton from the IL, while sending Wandy Peralta to the shelf. Amid the roster shuffle, Andujar was DFA’d in what could be an end-all, be-all move regarding his tenure with the franchise. Yankees PR announced the roster moves via Twitter.

The Yankees have made the following roster moves:

•Placed LHP Wandy Peralta on the 15-day IL (retroactive to 9/19) with left thoracic spine tightness.

•Returned from rehab and reinstated LHP Zack Britton from the 60-day IL.

•Designated INF/OF Miguel Andújar for assignment. — Yankees PR Dept. (@YankeesPR) September 22, 2022

Andujar had previously requested a trade from the Yankees after failing to find a regular spot on the MLB roster. Having been relegated to an elevator role, going up and down from the minors to the majors, Andujar ran out of minor-league options. Despite being active at the trade deadline, the Yankees didn’t facilitate a deal for Andujar. Fast forward a few months and the Yankees made the difficult decision to DFA the 27-year-old, who didn’t figure to play a role come the playoffs.

Andujar was once viewed as the future third baseman in the Bronx following a strong first impression during his first season in the bigs. Across 149 games in 2018, the then-23-year-old Andujar slashed .297/.328/.527 with 27 home runs and 92 RBI. Despite that incredible introduction to the bigs, a torn labrum in 2019 cost him all but 12 games, and he’s struggled to regain his role with the team ever since.

Since 2019, Andujar has featured in just 105 MLB games for the Yankees, spending most of his time on the IL or in the minor leagues.

Andujar could still return to the Yankees if he’s not claimed on waivers, though fans will have to wait and see how that plays out.

The Yankees trotted Andujar out in 27 games this season. He made the switch to learn the outfield in order to get more opportunities in the bigs, but even that didn’t change his fortune. During his brief stint with the Yankees in 2022, Andujar slashed .229/.250/.281 with 1 home run and 8 RBI.