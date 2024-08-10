The New York Yankees are battling for first place in the American League East, and it's clear that Yankees manager Aaron Boone needs all hands on deck as the season has reached a critical point. The Yankees may have gotten a bit of good news Saturday when initial X-rays and a CT scan revealed that Trent Grisham did not suffer a broken hand after being hit by a pitch in the first game of a doubleheader against the Texas Rangers.

The Yankees offered a message on X that Grisham suffered a left hand contusion after being struck by a pitch from Rangers reliever Brock Burke in the fourth inning. Grisham was removed from the game and replaced in the batting order by 3rd baseman Oswaldo Cabrera. Jazz Chisholm moved from 3rd base to centerfield to replace Grisham defensively.

The Yankees defeated the Rangers 8-0 in the first game of the twin bill. Aaron Judge had three hits, scored two runs and drove in one, while catcher Austin Wells had two hits and drove in four runs for the victors.

Carlos Rodon sets the tone for Yankees on the mound

Pitcher Carlos Rodon kept the Rangers in check for 5.2 innings as he allowed three hits, walked five and struck out six. Reliever Ron Marinaccio followed with 2.1 scoreless innings and Tim Hill closed the game out with a clean ninth inning.

Grisham has shown excellent defensive skills in centerfield for the Yankees in his first year with the team. He has struggled on the offensive end throughout the season. Grisham is slashing .191/.294/.382 but he has managed to hit seven home runs while driving driving in 24 runs.

Prior to joining the Yankees, Grisham spent one season with the Milwaukee Brewers and four more with the San Diego Padres. He hammered 15 home runs and drove in a career-best 62 runs for the Padres in 2021 and he followed that up with 17 home runs and 53 RBI the following year.