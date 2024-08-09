The New York Yankees added Jazz Chisholm Jr. ahead of the MLB trade deadline because of his defensive versatility. The former Marlins star played second base and center field when he was in Miami. He has come to the Yankees and played third base for the first time in his career. After Thursday's loss, he told reporters that he is just getting started at third.

“I feel pretty good at third base. The more games I play, the more comfortable I get over there” Chisholm declared in his postgame press conference.

Chisholm has been excellent, not committing a single error in his nine games at the hot corner. He has paired that with an excellent offensive start, hitting six home runs in his ten games in pinstripes. This combination is exactly what the Yankees needed at the trade deadline.

They acquired Chisholm because they needed better infield defense and improved offense from their left-handed hitters. Chisholm's success has led to team success, as the team has posted a division-best 6-3 record since his arrival. This is exactly what the front office had in mind when they added him.

Everything the team does is done to push toward a 28th World Series title. The Yankees got noticeably better when Chisholm entered the lineup, but will it be enough to get through the playoffs?

Yankees get playoff boost with Jazz Chisholm Jr.

The Yankees missed the playoffs for the first time in Aaron Judge's career in 2023. They responded to that disappointment by trading for Juan Soto. Adding one of the best players in baseball was enough to get the team off to a great start and just about guarantee their postseason position.

When the team started to struggle in June, it was clear that Soto would not be enough to bring the Yankees to the World Series. Chisholm's addition became necessary when Gleyber Torres began struggling at the plate. He has never been a great defender and if he cannot provide an offensive spark, he is a replaceable player.

As Chisholm continues to grow as a third baseman, his value will continue to grow. The Yankees infield has not found stability since Jon Berti's injury and now he has been replaced by someone who can play every day. Now, Jon Berti is on the way back and can be a great utility infielder for them.

The playoffs are where Chisholm's value and legacy will truly be determined. Just like every Yankees player, if he can perform in the playoffs he will become a cult hero. So far, he has not been a great playoff performer. He has just one hit in 12 at-bats in October. He went 0-8 in the Marlins' two games against the Phillies in last year's National League Wild Card round.

If he can turn those numbers around and continue his great play so far in pinstripes, expect to see a lot of Jazz Chisholm Jr. in the future. He has two more years of team control and Torres is a pending unrestricted free agent. His defensive versatility makes Torres expendable and means the Yankees could be making a big switch in the infield.