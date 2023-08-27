The Tampa Bay Rays won the rubber match of a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Sunday by the score of 7-4, but tempers flared late in the game as Albert Abreu hit Randy Arozarena, causing the benches to clear. Brandon Lowe of the Rays spoke on the incident after the game.

“Looking at it in a different view that's a last place team, we don't need to worry about it,” Brandon Lowe said, via Erik Boland of Newsday. “We need to focus up on what we need to do down the stretch. But if they lose a guy, it's not going to be quite as big of a deal as when we lose one of our guys.”

Randy Arozarena's anger was a build up, as the Rays had been hit by pitches multiple times leading up to it. Arozarena went on to steal second and third. After stealing third, tempers flared again as he appeared to say something in the direction of Albert Abreu. The benches cleared as well as the bullpens.

Lowe then doubled in Arozarena to make the score 7-4.

Yankees relief pitcher Ian Hamilton had a blunt take after the game when he spoke about the issue.

“If they want to come over here, they can come over here,” Ian Hamilton said, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com. “I wish we had another game against them.”

The two teams will not play again until next season. It will be worth monitoring if there is any carryover from this when the Rays and Yankees match up in the 2024 season.