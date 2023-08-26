With the New York Yankees out of playoff contention, they've called up Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza to get some innings at the big-league level. Unfortunately, Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been affected by that. The 28-year-old hasn't played much lately as a result.

However, IKF is totally understanding of the decision and knows it's just part of the current situation the Bronx Bombers are in. Via NY Daily News:

“It’s just part of it,” Kiner-Falefa told the Daily News. “When you’re not winning, you got to give the other guys opportunities, and it just so happens to be me. So it is what it is.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Kiner-Falefa finally got on the field Friday night though in a 6-2 win over the Rays. He went 1 for 5 in center field. IKF is having a respectable campaign, slashing .252 with six homers and 35 RBI. He's proven to be a decent piece for Aaron Boone off the bench. In fact, he's slashing .282 since mid-May.

“I want to be in there,” Isiah Kiner-Falefa said. “I want to help the guys out, but at the same time, the organization’s got to do what it’s got to do for the future. I’ve been on the receiving end with Texas. In 2018, I was one of the guys that benefited from it. So it’s all part of it. It’s all good. I definitely want to be in there, though, so it’s definitely tough, but it’s just the reality of where we’re at. So you kind of can’t do anything about it.”

Kiner-Falefa becomes a free agent this winter and would be a nice addition to virtually every ball club given his ability to play basically any position on the field. The utility man admitted he'd like to stay with the Yankees, but he also wants to play more.

“I definitely want to come back, but I also want to play more than I have this year. So we’ll see.”