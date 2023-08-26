The latest Anthony Rizzo and Josh Donaldson injury updates indicate that both players could return for the New York Yankees in 2023. Aaron Bone told reporters that the players took live at-bats at the Yankees’ complex Saturday. Josh Donaldson could start a minor-league rehab assignment at some point in the near future, Boone said.

The chances of Donaldson returning from injury seem to be much higher than Rizzo's odds of coming back this year. Boone said it's “definitely a possibility” that Donaldson could re-join the Yankees' roster in September, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. Rizzo is on the IL because of a concussion he suffered in May, and his health will determine if he returns before the season ends.

Donaldson is on the IL for the second time this year. His current stint is due to a calf strain he suffered in mid-July.

Unless the Yankees mount an unforeseen comeback, there doesn't seem to be much reason to give Donaldson many more at-bats. The third baseman is going to turn 38 years old and hit free agency this offseason. Donaldson has a .142 batting average in 33 games and is unlikely to return to New York in 2024.

The Yankees have called up infielder Oswald Peraza and outfielder Everson Pereira. New York is giving its top prospects a chance to play and prove that they can be part of the team next year.

The Yankees are still 10 games out of the final AL wild-card spot after beating the Tampa Bay Rays Friday. New York is four games under .500 and hasn't won a single series since completing a sweep of the Kansas City Royals on July 23.