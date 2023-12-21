The Yankees are using one of their best cards in their recruitment of Yoshinobu Yamamoto in free agency.

The Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes continue to roll along, with as many as six teams in the running for the 25-year old Japanese international's services. Nevertheless, among all of Yamamoto's suitors, the New York Yankees are hoping to convince him to put his signature on the dotted line by using the allure of playing for most iconic baseball team in the history of the sport.

Moreover, the Yankees have had success in the past when it comes to integrating star players from Japan who are looking to transition stateside. Thus, New York can show Yamamoto a blueprint for success in the Bronx by pointing out these success stories.

“The Yankees felt positive in their conversations with him about wearing pinstripes, which at least touched on their history of Japanese stars who enjoyed playing in the Bronx (Ichiro Suzuki, Masahiro Tanaka, Hideki Matsui, Hiroki Kuroda),” wrote The Athletic MLB staff.

Given how similar each prospective suitor's offer is for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, it will all boil down to the Japanese international's preference as to which team he wants to make a name for himself with. The Yankees should definitely give him the platform to do so, with the Yankees brand having a life of its own due to its storied history.

Moreover, the Japanese players mentioned above have posted multiple above-average and even All-Star seasons for the Yankees, so it's clear that the franchise is able to give their international players the requisite environment to thrive.

Now, other MLB teams have their respective pitches; the Los Angeles Dodgers, in particular, even have Shohei Ohtani helping them out in recruiting Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Nonetheless, the Yankees remain one of the frontrunners for his services, and it's not hard to see why.