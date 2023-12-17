The Yankees are set to be the second team to get a another meeting with Yoshinobu Yamamoto after he met with the Mets on Saturday.

After meeting with the New York Mets and owner Steve Cohen at his house on Saturday, Japanese free agent starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is set to meet with the New York Yankees on Sunday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

The Yankees and Mets are the only teams so far who are getting second meetings with the highly-coveted starting pitcher. The Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston Red Sox, San Francisco Giants, Philadelphia Phillies and Toronto Blue Jays are also reportedly in the running for Yoshinobu Yamamoto, according to Heyman.

It is unclear as to whether or not any other teams are going to get second meetings with Yamamoto.

After dealing much of their starting pitching in the trade for Juan Soto with the San Diego Padres, Yamamoto would be a huge get for the Yankees. The team is might be having players like Aaron Judge and former Yankees ace CC Sabathia at the meeting, according to Kris Pursiainen of WFUV.

The Dodgers reportedly pulled out all the stops in their meeting with Yamamoto, bringing in Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and Shohei Ohtani for the meeting.

Based on reporting, the Yankees and Dodgers have been viewed as the favorites, while the Mets are real players in the sweepstakes.

MLB teams believe that Yamamoto is a potential ace, as he has three pitches that grade out really well; his fastball, splitter and curveball. Yamamoto's splitter is one that many believe could be the best splitter in MLB right away.

A decision seems to be coming soon, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up, and for how much he signs for.