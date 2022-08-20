Yankees’ loss to Blue Jays gives way to misfortune not seen in franchise history in 108 years

Here’s an overstatement: the New York Yankees have been terrible in the second half of the 2022 MLB regular season. The Yankees hitting, in particular, has been atrocious since the All-Star break, and it’s as though the Midseason Classic had zapped out nearly all of their abilities at the plate. Following the Yankees’ 5-2 home loss to the Toronto Blue Jays at home, the Yankees didn’t just lose their third in a row to their American League East division rivals in the first series between the teams in the second half, they also brought back some of the franchise’s haunting memories of historically putrid offense.

Via Stats by STATS:

“Over their last 11 games, the New York Yankees have scored 21 runs while batting .178. Prior to that, the last time the Yankees had so few runs while having such a low batting average for an 11-game span was in May 1914.”

The Yankees have now lost four of their last 18 games. Just when it looked like they have turned things around during a thrilling 8-7 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays last Wednesday — the one where Josh Donaldson walked it all off with a game-winning grand slam — New York got sent back crashing down hard to earth by the Blue Jays.

While New York is still ahead of the rest in the AL East, their lead has now shrunk to only seven games, with the Blue Jays and the Rays inching closer and closer. They will now hope to get themselves out of this slump, as they sent Gerrit Cole to the mound for the series finale versus Toronto Sunday.