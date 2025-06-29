The New York Yankees have been cold on offense lately. After getting shut out for the fifth time this month on Saturday, the Bombers finally exploded on Sunday. Jazz Chisholm Jr was a big reason why, hitting a homer and a triple early in the game. But the Yankees had a Chisholm injury scare late in the game that had everyone holding their breath. Thankfully, the third baseman took his spot back in the field in the next inning.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. in pain after holding up on this check swing pic.twitter.com/fahQelDZ5C — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) June 29, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chisholm tried to check his swing in the bottom of the sixth inning. While he did go around and strike out, that quickly became the secondary concern. The Yankees' third baseman was grimacing and looking at his right hand as he walked off the field. Manager Aaron Boone immediately pulled him aside to assess the situation.

Article Continues Below

As the top of the seventh began, it would have been safe to assume that DJ LeMahieu would pop out of the dugout. But Max Goodman of NJ.com reported just the opposite: “Positive update for the Yankees: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is staying in the game on defense.”

Chisholm was the reason the Yankees blew the game open early on Sunday. His bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the third inning blew it open, and then he scored on a wild pitch. Aaron Judge backed him up later in the game with two homers to put the Yankees on the brink of a series win.

Chisholm was also excellent on defense for the Yankees, making a strong double play at third to get Marcus Stroman out of a jam. Since he returned from injury on June 3, Chisholm has been a bright spot for a struggling team. He came into this game with a .309 batting average and .910 OPS in that stretch. Those numbers should go up after a stellar Sunday.