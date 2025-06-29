The New York Yankees have been cold on offense lately. After getting shut out for the fifth time this month on Saturday, the Bombers finally exploded on Sunday. Jazz Chisholm Jr was a big reason why, hitting a homer and a triple early in the game. But the Yankees had a Chisholm injury scare late in the game that had everyone holding their breath. Thankfully, the third baseman took his spot back in the field in the next inning.

Chisholm tried to check his swing in the bottom of the sixth inning. While he did go around and strike out, that quickly became the secondary concern. The Yankees' third baseman was grimacing and looking at his right hand as he walked off the field. Manager Aaron Boone immediately pulled him aside to assess the situation.

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits a two run home run during the fourth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge joins Mark McGwire in history books with room to spareChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) walks off after being relieved during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Marcus Stroman drops troubling injury revelationBenjamin Adducchio ·
Mar 16, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees first base Paul Goldschmidt (48) looks on against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Paul Goldschmidt opens up about how he’s ‘hurting’ the YankeesMike Gianakos ·
New York Yankees pitcher Allan Winans (62) delivers a pitch during the eighth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees announce pitching move after 7-0 loss to AthleticsZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) pitches in the ninth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Devin Williams sheds light on key change that has led to recent turnaroundBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) throws a runner out at first base in the ninth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Jazz Chisholm Jr. not satisfied with Yankees at halfway pointAbdullah Imran ·

As the top of the seventh began, it would have been safe to assume that DJ LeMahieu would pop out of the dugout. But Max Goodman of NJ.com reported just the opposite: “Positive update for the Yankees: Jazz Chisholm Jr. is staying in the game on defense.”

Chisholm was the reason the Yankees blew the game open early on Sunday. His bases-clearing triple in the bottom of the third inning blew it open, and then he scored on a wild pitch. Aaron Judge backed him up later in the game with two homers to put the Yankees on the brink of a series win.

Chisholm was also excellent on defense for the Yankees, making a strong double play at third to get Marcus Stroman out of a jam. Since he returned from injury on June 3, Chisholm has been a bright spot for a struggling team. He came into this game with a .309 batting average and .910 OPS in that stretch. Those numbers should go up after a stellar Sunday.