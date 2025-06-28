New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams has gotten battered at points this season. Williams though is working his way back into a reliable hurler for the club. The reliever is pointing to a specific change he has made, to help him.

The Yankees pitcher says he started calling his own pitches on PitchCom.

“I wasn’t comfortable with the way the game was being called,” Williams said, per the New York Daily News. “So instead of, I don’t know, trying to make other people see what I’m seeing, I took it into my own hands, and it’s been good since.”

Williams had lost his role as closer for the team, after several rough outings. He is bouncing back though. The Yankees pitcher currently has a 4.75 ERA, with 11 saves this season. He has lowered his ERA pretty consistently over the month of June.

The Yankees picked up Williams this past offseason, after he had pitched in Milwaukee for several years.

Article Continues Below

Yankees are looking to hold on to first in the American League East

New York has gone through several ups and downs this campaign. The Yankees have struggled to win games in recent weeks, as the club's bats have been relatively quiet.

The Bronx Bombers do have some momentum going right now. New York has won four of their last six games. Williams is having a strong run for the club right now, giving lots of depth to the bullpen. The Yankees hurler hasn't allowed an earned run since June 3, against Cleveland.

Williams is working one inning per outing, and not much more. That is what manager Aaron Boone wants for his bullpen. Williams has agreed that is a good idea.

“I feel like the bullpen works better when guys are going one inning,” Williams said, per MLB.com.

New York plays the Athletics on Saturday. In a Yankees win on Friday over the Athletics, Williams posted a strikeout with no runs or hits allowed in one inning of work. He also picked up a save for the club.