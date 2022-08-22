Yankees get mixed bag of injury updates on Clay Holmes, Scott Effross

The New York Yankees have been mired by injuries of late, with multiple key players currently on the mend ahead of the final month of the regular season. Despite picking up an important win against the Blue Jays on Sunday, the Yankees are now set to lose another key player to the IL. According to Lindsey Adler of The Athletic, Scott Effross is set to land on the 15-day IL after sustaining a shoulder strain. The Yankees will bring Clarke Schmidt up from Triple-A to replace Effross.

Scott Effross is going on the injured list with a shoulder strain, Aaron Boone says. Clarke Schmidt will be activated. — Lindsey Adler (@lindseyadler) August 22, 2022

Yankees fans will certainly be pleased to see Schmidt finally get his shot back with the big-league club, but the loss of Effross is a major blow.

It’s not all bad news for the Yankees, however. Aaron Boone provided a big update on closer Clay Holmes, indicating the All-Star reliever should be ready to return from the Injured List after a minimum 15-day stay. Holmes could be in line to return to action at the start of September, and hopefully the IL stint was all he needed to reset his mind and get back to the form he displayed during the first half of the year.

The Yankees acquired Effross at the trade deadline in a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Since donning the pinstripes, Effross has logged a 3.24 ERA across eight appearances. He’s struck out eight batters in 8.1 innings and picked up one save.

While it’s certainly a tough pill to swallow to see Effross land on the IL, the Holmes update suggests that the Yankees’ bullpen won’t be without its key members for too long during the crucial stretch.