A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

New York Yankees pitcher Jhony Brito made his proper introduction to MLB fans on Sunday in the form of a sterling performance against the San Francisco Giants in the Bronx. However, shortly after his MLB debut, Brito was optioned by the Yankees to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, as seen on the team’s official transaction page.

Nevertheless, this move is not viewed as anything major for the Yankees. At the moment, New York has no need to keep a fifth starter on the roster.

The Yankees are optioning RHP Jhony Brito to Triple-A. This shouldn’t come as a shock, as Aaron Boone mentioned the Yankees not needing a 5th starter for now with the scheduling. #NYY pic.twitter.com/YcGs16Sgei — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 3, 2023

Jhony Brito made the most of his opportunity in his start versus the Giants, as he tossed five scoreless innings, allowing just a pair of hits with a walk while striking out six San Francisco batters to help the Yankees score a 6-0 victory.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Yankees’ offense made sure Jhony Brito would have the right run support to work with, as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton each smashed a homer in the third inning. Kyle Higashioka also homered in the fourth inning.

Jhony Brito handled the postgame interview as masterfully as he did his job on the mound.

“I always thought about having a good debut,” Brito said via an interpreter after his fantastic MLB debut (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com). “You have to be confident to do your job. If you start thinking about bad outcomes, that’s usually when things get out of hand. I’m very happy.”

The Yankees inked Brito to a contract worth $35,000 back in 2015 and he has since been viewed as an elite prospect in the team’s farm system. On Sunday, he finally showed everyone why.