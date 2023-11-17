Yankees GM Brian Cashman may have offended Giancarlo Stanton, but he's not concerned that he shares an agent with Yoshinobu Yamomoto

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has dealt with a lot of injuries over the last few years, and general manager Brian Cashman has acknowledged that they expect Stanton to miss some time at least once in 2024.

Where things potentially get dicey is when one considers that Stanton and Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto share an agent. The Yankees reportedly have significant interest in adding Yamamoto to their roster.

When Cashman was asked whether he has any concern about whether his comments will affect the Yankees' pursuit of Yamamoto, he kept it simple – according to Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

Said Cashman, “I do not.”

Cashman then further elaborated, according to Greg Joyce of the New York Post – “My comments weren’t intended to poke anything at anybody. I was just answering a question posed at me. But regardless, I got a lot of respect for both Joel (Wolfe, Stanton and Yamamoto's agent) but more importantly for our player, Giancarlo Stanton.”

“I'm not gonna tell you he's gonna play every game next year because he's not,” Brian Cashman said of Giancarlo Stanton, via Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News. “He's going to wind up getting hurt again more likely than not because it seems to be part of his game.”

Wolfe responded in kind after word of Cashman's comment reached him, “I read the context of the entire interview. I think it’s a good reminder for all free agents considering signing in New York both foreign and domestic that to play for that team you’ve got to be made of Teflon, both mentally and physically because you can never let your guard down even in the offseason.”

Stanton had the worst season in his career in 2023, and he played in just 101 games while dealing with injuries. Stanton played in 158 games in 2018, his first season with the Yankees, and in 139 in 2021. Every other season, Stanton has missed significant time due to injury.

Cashman did say that the Yankees are working with Stanton on ways to improve mobility and flexibility.