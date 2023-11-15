Hal Steinbrenner appreciated Brian Cashman's defense of Yankees leadership amid the team's failed postseason showing.

The New York Yankees are looking to make a jump after missing the 2023 MLB Playoffs. New York finished the year 82-80 but was the second-worst team in the AL East. The team has been criticized for some of its decision-making, spurring a fiery response from GM Brian Cashman. Hal Steinbrenner broke the silence on Cashman's defense of the franchise.

Hal Steinbrenner is on board with Brian Cashman's defense of the Yankees

Critics have claimed that New York operates mostly from an analytics standpoint. However, Cashman passionately rejected the notion. He stood proud of the Yankees operation team and praised them despite the disappointing season. This was Hal Steinbrenner's reaction to Cashman's retort:

“While I don't condone the cussing, I do like the passion. There are too many false narratives out there about our organization, being pushed by uniformed and uninvolved people. It is, needless to say, frustrating,” Steinbrenner said, per the New York Post.

The franchise executives acknowledged the 2023 season was a bit of a letdown, but they are committed to helping the Yankees play the best baseball possible.

New York had some bright spots despite narrowly missing the Playoffs. Despite his injury problems, Aaron Judge led the team in home runs, finishing the season with 37 (10th in the MLB).

Meanwhile, Gleybr Torres played the most amount of games in a season in his career (158). He also had a personal best of 163 hits.

The Yankees have time to refocus and make a return to the Playoffs. Brian Cashman's response to the organization's criticism may have been fiery, but it shows he cares about the team's staff and performance.