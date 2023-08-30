The New York Yankees notched another win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night but before the game, Oswaldo Cabrera got to meet one of his biggest heroes growing up: Miguel Cabrera.

Cabrera, along with fellow Venezuelans Oswald Peraza and Everson Pereira, all had the chance to speak with Miggy. Cabrera truly couldn't believe it and nearly came to tears in the series opener Monday when he saw his idol.

“I’m so happy right now, you can’t imagine how, meeting with one of my heroes,” Oswaldo Cabrera said shortly after the conversation that went on for some 10 minutes, via the New York Post. “People talk about never meet your heroes because you’re gonna be disappointed. But I’ve met two of my three. Marwin Gonzalez is my guy. When I met him, he’s even more my hero. And meeting this guy [Miguel Cabrera], so awesome. Awesome person, awesome guy, player, everything.”

The Yankees infielder hugged Miggy numerous times and was absolutely over the moon to receive advice from the Tigers icon. Monday, Oswaldo Cabrera was playing third base and admitted that he would've had happy tears if it wasn't for the cameras while watching Miggy at the plate:

“I tried, because there’s too many cameras,” he said with a laugh. “I don’t want to do anything to look stupid or something.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“At the same time, at that moment, I was — not shaking, but I was so excited. I was so emotional. In my mind, I was almost crying. If I didn’t have cameras around, I’d probably be crying, like happily.

“Obviously he’s a legend in Venezuela. He was one of my heroes when I was a kid. Being on the same field with him, that means a lot.”

As we know, Oswaldo isn't the only Venezuelan who looks up to Miguel Cabrera, who is one of the first real MLB superstars from the country.

He paved the way for a lot of these youngsters.