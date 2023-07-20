There was a time when Detroit Tigers veteran Miguel Cabrera was the most feared hitter in the game and perhaps nothing would prove that better than the fact that he is still the last man to win the MLB’s Triple Crown. The Tigers legend pulled off that extremely rare feat back in the 2012 season, which he cemented during the final regular season series of Detroit that year — against the Kansas City Royals.

On Wednesday, nearly 11 full years later, the Royals gave Miguel Cabrera a touching retirement gift which harkened back to that aforementioned 2012 Detroit-Kansas City series.

Cabrera, who is retiring at the end of the 2023 MLB season, received a framed photo of his Triple Crown win in Kansas City along with a check worth $10,000 as a donation to his foundation from the Royals. Also present in the ceremony near home plate were Royals legend and Baseball Hall of Famer George Brett and catcher Salvador Perez.

Miguel Cabrera received a framed photo collection of his Triple Crown clinch in KC as a retirement gift from the Royals, along with a check for his foundation. George Brett and Salvador Perez made the presentation. pic.twitter.com/GR8ycCREwe — Jason Beck (@beckjason) July 20, 2023

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Prior to Miguel Cabrera’s Triple Crown win, the last time it was accomplished was in 1967 by Boston Red Sox’s Carl Yastrzemski.

As for Wednesday’s game, Cabrera and the Tigers got the job done with the 40-year-old Venezuelan delivering an RBI single in the sixth inning that put the Tigers head for good. Detroit won the game, 3-2, and improved to 43-52 on the season. The Tigers, who have won four of six games since the MLB All-Star break, are still six games behind the Minnesota Twins for the top spot in the American League Central.

Cabrera is batting .249 with a home run thus far in 2023.