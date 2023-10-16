New York Yankees team president Randy Levine sent a clear message to the Tampa Bay Rays and Miami Marlins this weekend. Levine criticized the two Florida MLB teams for relying on bigger-name teams for their revenue, per The Associated Press (via CBS Sports' RJ Anderson).

“A lot more focus has to be on individual teams to do better and not just rely on revenue sharing. You can't have two Florida teams averaging 15,000 fans…You don't go into an NFL stadium or an NBA arena and see that,” Randy Levine said.

“And I think that there's been a dependency issue that's got to get better. The commissioner has done an incredible job, but that's now on individual teams. Instead of complaining and whining, ‘We need more money,' you got to take some responsibility,” Levine emphasized.

The Rays' and Marlins' attendance woes are hurting their revenue sharing

The Rays and Marlins are two of the worst home draws in the majors. Tampa Bay's average of 18,000 fans per game this season ranked 27th in MLB baseball. The Marlins averaged around 14,000 fans per game and ranked 29th.

Ironically, both Florida teams reached the postseason. On the other hand, the Yankees missed the postseason for the first time in the past seven years.

Despite reaching the postseason, the Rays' paltry attendance at Tropicana Field blew up on social media. The Rays drew just 19,704 fans in Game 1 of their AL Wild Card series against the Texas Rangers on October 6. It was the lowest turnout for a postseason game in 104 years. Think about that for a minute.

To make matters worse, the Rangers swept the Rays out of the postseason. The Marlins suffered the same embarrassing fate in the NL Wild Card round against the Philadelphia Phillies.

It's not like the Rays and Marlins are bad baseball teams. Far from it. Yankees president Randy Levine has challenged them to become more responsible for their revenue sharing. Let's see how those two Florida teams respond in the next several months.