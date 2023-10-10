After a potential breakthrough, the Miami Marlins would probably prefer to enjoy the offseason a bit and then focus on building off their momentous 2023 season. For Jazz Chisholm Jr., however, the main priority will be getting healthy for 2024.

The former All-Star underwent successful surgery to remedy a lingering turf toe injury, almost a week after the Philadelphia Phillies swept Miami in the National League Wild Card round in the playoffs. Chisholm revealed the good news on Instagram, via Kevin Barral of Fish On First.

Despite another year being ravaged by injuries, 2023 was undeniably a milestone one for the 25-year-old. Chisholm became the first Bahamian-born athlete to be chosen as the cover athlete of a sports video game (MLB: The Show 23), an honor that gave him and the franchise much-needed exposure. The big news followed a big position change, as he was moved from second base to center field ahead of the season.

Chisholm embraced his newfound responsibilities and adapted nicely but played in just 97 games for the Marlins, continuing a troubling low attendance rate that has been present his entire career. He was still a critical component of Miami's charge into the postseason and finished with a personal best 19 home runs to go along with 22 stolen bases.

Hopefully, this is the first step to Jazz Chisholm Jr. finally getting rid of the injury big. If he can begin the 2024 campaign healthy, which is expected, and stay that way, then the Marlins will have a decent chance of playing October baseball again.