Should the Yankees feel ashamed?

The New York Yankees were seen as a frontrunner for Yoshinobu Yamamoto until he ultimately decided to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday night, securing a 12-year, $325 million deal shortly after Shohei Ohtani's $700 million contract. Reports surfaced and the New York Mets reportedly matched the Dodgers' offer, but the Bronx Bombers only put $300 million on the table.

Well, that fired up NY radio host Sal Licata, who said the Bronx Bombers should be “embarrassed” for losing the Yamamoto sweepstakes. Via WFAN:

“This makes the Yankees look awful. The Mets offered the most money like most people thought they would, they still didn’t get him because, clearly, Yamamoto didn’t want to be a Met. Guess what though? Yamamoto did want to be a Yankee, and the Yankees didn’t pony up. Did the Yankees want him or not? This is more indicative of where the Yanks are at than the Mets. The Yankees didn’t offer the most money, didn’t even match the most money, for a player they reportedly wanted to go get. Are you in or are you out? As I predicted, the Yankees were in, but at their price.

“They thought they were gonna land Yamamoto because of the power of the pinstripes…guess what? They were wrong, and the Yanks haven’t spent a cent in free agency.

“They’ve been cocky. They’ve been arrogant. They thought they had this guy for weeks…this is the Yankees we’re talking about. And they stopped at $300 million? I would be embarrassed as a Yankee fan.”

New York even kept Yamamoto's preferred No. 18 available, and Aaron Boone handed the Japanese right-hander the pinstripes shirt in last Sunday's meeting, telling the 25-year-old it's his if he wants it. Well, instead, Yamamoto is joining Shohei Ohtani in sunny Los Angeles, and Yankees fans are left crying in their soup as they continue to search for rotational help.

Not a great day for the Bronx Bombers.