New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone had a surprising answer when asked about where superstar Aaron Judge improved most in his MVP campaign last year.

“Last year I feel like he became a different guy on the basepaths,” the skipper said in the latest episode of YES Network’s Yankees Hot Stove. “Yeah, he stole some bases, but his baserunning overall was much better.”

Most Yankees fans will remember Judge’s historic season for the 62 home runs he hit, a new American League record. The superstar also led the league in RBI and finished second in the AL batting race to narrowly miss out on a super rare Triple Crown accomplishment.

Judge was also a Gold Glove finalist right fielder for the Yankees in 2022, and his centerfield play was impressive for New York as well. He stole 16 bases throughout the campaign, the second most on the team, and was thrown out just three times.

It was a true career year for the generational talent, especially considering the 6-foot-7, 280-pounder’s improvement on the basepaths. Being that big and stealing that many bases is an impressive feat no matter how you look at it.

Per YES Network: “Boone was very impressed watching Judge go from first to third on hits, score from first on doubles, bust it to second to break up double plays…all of his baserunning, not just stealing bases.”

Aaron Judge signed a monster nine-year, $360 million deal to remain with the New York Yankees for the foreseeable future, and the expectations will be sky high for him to lead the Yankees to a World Series title before his new contract expires.

Plans are already being made to give him a key to the city of New York, and if he can help bring a championship to the city for the first time since 2009, he’ll undoubtedly earn the title of King of New York.