The New York Yankees’ rotation is expected to be impressive with Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, Nestor Cortes, and Luis Severino leading the charge. Cole and Rodon are even projected to make history in 2023, per Sarah Langs.

MLB Steamer projections has Cole projected for 249 strikeouts and Rodon projected for 234. Only 15 teams have had multiple pitchers with over 230 strikeouts in a single season since 1900, per Langs. Langs added that New York has never accomplished the feat, however, Cole has been apart of 2 of the 15 teams to have done it.

Gerrit Cole and Justin Verlander both struck out 230 hitters or more in 2018 and 2019 with the Houston Astros. Now Cole has a chance to accomplish the feat once again alongside Carlos Rodon.

New York signed Rodon to a 6-year, $162 million contract in MLB free agency. He struck out 237 hitters during the 2022 campaign in San Francisco with the Giants.

Cole, who’s know as a true strikeout artist, has K’d 230 hitters or more in 4 different seasons. He tallied 257 strikeouts in 2022 with the Yankees.

New York recently received a difficult injury update on Frankie Montas, as he’s expected to miss time during the early portion of 2023. But the Yankees are confident that Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon will help to keep the pitching staff afloat amid his absence. Meanwhile, Cortes and Severino will also help in that regard.

Aaron Judge made the 2022 season a special one for the Yankees by setting a new AL single season home run record. But Cole and Rodon can make 2023 special in its own right by becoming the first Yankees’ teammates to strikeout 230 batters or more in a single season.