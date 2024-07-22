Rachel Minaya, the wife of New York Yankees executive Omar Minaya, was found dead in the couple's New Jersey home on Saturday, per the New York Post. The cause of death has not been announced, but suicide has been ruled out. Omar Minaya was not in the home at the time of Rachel's passing. The couple first met in 1989 and were engaged just a year later.

Minaya joined the Yankees in 2023 as a senior adviser to general manager Brian Cashman. He started his baseball career as a scout for the Texas Rangers. He then came back to his native Queens to work in the New York Mets front office. Minaya was the first Hispanic general manager in MLB history when he took the Montreal Expos job in 2002. A return to the Mets came in 2004, where he stayed until 2010. Minaya spent time as the Vice President of Baseball Operations for the San Diego Padres from 2011-2015. He was the interim GM of the Mets in 2018 while Sandy Alderson recovered from cancer. He has held various advisor roles since.

Rachel Minaya's surviving family

Rachel Minaya leaves behind Omar and their two adult sons Justin and Teddy. Justin Minaya is an NBA player for the Portland Trail Blazers. He saw action in 34 games in 2023-24, averaging 1.8 points per game. In college, he was part of the Providence College team that went to the Sweet 16 in 2022, averaging 6.6 points per game there. Justin is 25 years old.

According to a Sports Illustrated profile from 2007, Teddy was born in 1997, making him two years older than his brother. Omar was working for the Rangers when Teddy was born and was with the Mets when Justin was born. The article also states that Rachel was a New Jersey native.

Neither the Yankees nor MLB have released statements on the news as of Sunday night.