The New York Yankees are in a rut. They've lost five games in a row, and six of their last seven. That form has led to them finally losing first place in the AL East. Now, they are two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays, tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for second place. At the moment, both the Yankees and Rays are in the AL Wild Card slots, but the Bronx Bombers expect to be in a better spot. Despite these struggles, Yankees analyst Gary Sheffield Jr. mentioned the possibility of resigning outfielder Cody Bellinger to a contract extension.

“Cody Bellinger is an EASY early extension candidate,” posted Sheffield Jr. on the social media platform. “Contact, power, defense, speed, arm. What else do you need to see to all say, “we want that guy on our team”?”

Bellinger has a player option after this season for $25 million, one that he seems likely to decline based on his play so far this season. In his debut campaign with the Bombers, he's playing strong defense while hitting .269 with 13 home runs and 45 RBIs through 80 games. He's been a mentor to rookie outfielder Jasson Dominguez alongside team captain Aaron Judge. It is safe to say that as long as Bellinger continues this level of play, then he will likely surpass his current salary on the next deal he signs. Will that deal come from GM Brian Cashman and New York?

Would resigning Cody Bellinger be worth it for Yankees?

Based on the Yankees' books next season, it could certainly happen. Cashman is aware that Bellinger has long wanted to be a Yankee, and he's impressed thus far in his first campaign in pinstripes. He's also become well liked in the clubhouse, and his influence is undoubtedly felt on a daily basis. Not to mention all of the experience that Cashman has working with Bellinger's agent, Scott Boras. If both sides want a deal to get done, it likely will get done.

The question is the length. At the moment, Judge has right field locked down for at least the next few seasons. Veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton is back at designated hitter. Dominguez needs to play every day to continue his growth, which has continued to trend upwards as the season continues. Top prospect Spencer Jones recently made it to Triple-A, and he profiles as an outfielder as well. Ben Rice has had an emergent sophomore season in the Bronx, filling in admirably for Stanton while he was injured.

So, it seems that the Bombers have more bats that spots available. Especially when everyone is healthy and ready to go. If Cashman does decide to resign Bellinger, is it for longer than the three-year deal he is currently on now? Perhaps shorter with a bigger AAV? At the moment, it is a question that does not need to be answered. Yet, if the Yankees once again want to make a run to the World Series, then perhaps the sooner a decision is made, the better for all parties involved.