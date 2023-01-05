By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The New York Yankees have done a lot of good work this offseason, with their re-signing of Aaron Judge being one of the most important moves in recent franchise history. But they have also been busy making moves to address areas of their organization that don’t involve the players who take the field, with the front office being revamped throughout the offseason.

The Yankees are led by longtime general manager Brian Cashman, but it looks like they are bringing in some big name executives to help him out for the 2023 season. After hiring former Giants general manager Brian Sabean earlier this week, the Yanks went out and got another former general manager in Omar Minaya to come in and operate as an advisor in the team’s baseball operations department.

Via Jack Curry:

“Breaking: Omar Minaya, the former GM of the Mets and the Expos, is joining the Yankees as an advisor to the baseball ops department. Savvy hire by the Yankees. Minaya brings smarts and experience. Along with the Sabean hiring, he’s the second high-profile add Yankees have made.”

Minaya has spent time as the New York Mets and Montreal Expos general manager throughout his career, and spent the 2022 season working with the MLB as a consultant for amateur scouting initiatives. Minaya will be returning to New York, but this time with the Yankees, after having worked with the Mets in several different stints.

While Cashman is obviously experienced in his role with the Yankees, it certainly won’t hurt to have another experienced baseball mind in Minaya helping him out here. It will be interesting to see how big of a role Minaya has here, but it certainly looks like the Yankees are loading up their front office for the 2023 season.