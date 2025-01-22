CC Sabathia was elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday. After a career that featured 3,000 strikeouts and 251 wins, he got a spot in Cooperstown on his first ballot. But Sabathia had a great run with the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees and has to choose which cap he will wear forever. He announced the decision to MLB.com's Bryan Hoch on Tuesday.

“CC Sabathia said he will wear a Yankees cap on his Hall of Fame plaque,” Hoch reported. “This is home, the Bronx. I found a home in the Bronx, and I don't think I'll ever leave this city. So I think it's only fitting.”

Sabathia signed a long-term contract with the Yankees before the 2009 season. He helped the Bombers win their first World Series in nine years and finished his career in pinstripes. He broke in with the Guardians, spending 7.5 years before he was traded to the Brewers. After a tremendous half-season there. he came to The Bronx.

Sabathia never left New York once he joined the Yankees. He still makes his home in the area and his kids were raised in nearby Alpine, New Jersey. The Yankees make the most sense when picking CC Sabathia's Hall of Fame cap.

CC Sabathia goes into Cooperstown as a Yankee

CC Sabathia came to the Yankees as a part of the heavy-spending 2009 offseason. His role in their 27th championship and decade in The Bronx following that solidified him as a modern Yankee legend. He is the example of great Brian Cashman signings when players like Max Fried sign in the Bronx.

Sabathia joins Ichiro Suzuki and Billy Wagner as members of the Class of 2025. Ichiro notched over 3,000 hits in his MLB career that did not start until he was 27 years old. He had over 4,000 hits in his total professional career, which includes time in the Japanese pro league. While he is remembered as a Mariner, he did spend some time as a Yankee with Sabathia.

Wagner is most remembered for his decade with the Houston Astros. One of the great closers of his time also spent time in New York with a four-year stint with the Mets. The Yankees had a great closer of their own in Marino Rivera who is one of the few other closers in Cooperstown.

Yankees and Guardians legend CC Sabathia will head to Cooperstown with a New York bill on his head. Maybe it will be slightly askew in honor of his iconic style.