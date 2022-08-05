Rumor: The real reason why Yankees failed to acquire Marlins’ Pablo Lopez ahead of MLB trade deadline

This year’s MLB trade deadline was quite a hectic one for New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He completed multiple moves ahead of Tuesday’s deadline, and he also looked to orchestrate a trade for Miami Marlins starting pitcher Pablo Lopez.

As noted by the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Yankees “looked” into acquiring Lopez on Tuesday. However, the Marlins were shooting for the stars in their asking price for Lopez, as they “asked” about Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, or Gleyber Torres.

The Marlins did not have an urgent need to acquire a shortstop at the trade deadline, although Miguel Rojas has had a roller-coaster campaign. He has so far earned 90 total starts out at shortstop, and he has logged an OPS+ of 78. On the other hand, the Yankees have relied upon Torres to be their regular starter at second base, while they reportedly did not even have an interest in shipping off either Volpe or Peraza to the Cincinnati Reds for Luis Castillo.

Cashman did not budge at all in his pursuit of Lopez, and neither did the Los Angeles Dodgers. The current NL West leaders “did not come especially close” to hauling in Lopez, who has posted a 3.41 ERA in 118.2 innings pitched this season.

Cashman turned heads on Tuesday, as he traded starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery to the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for Harrison Bader. The move brought many to speculate that he would end up completing a buzzer-beating move for a hurler, but this did not come to fruition.

The Yankees are set to call upon Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, and Frankie Montas to lead their rotation heading into the stretch run of the campaign.