New York Yankees sluggers Juan Soto and Aaron Judge will bat third and fourth in the American League's lineup in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night, meaning that while Soto is guaranteed to fact upcoming Pirates star Paul Skenes, Judge needs someone to get on base ahead of him to face him. Soto made a promise when speaking with the MLB Network crew.

“I'll make sure he faced him,” Juan Soto said on MLB Network.

It would be amazing to see Paul Skenes go up against Soto and Aaron Judge in the first inning. Skenes is guaranteed to face Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians, Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles, and Soto. It will be one of the most anticipated first innings of an All-Star Game in recent memory, and it will be a sight to see regardless of whether or not Judge comes to the plate. If Skenes does not face Judge, it means his stuff was good enough to get three great hitters out in Steven Kwan, Gunnar Henderson and Soto.

Soto also spoke on Skenes making it to the All-Star Game just a year after being selected No. 1 overall by the Pirates in the 2023 MLB Draft.

“He's just incredible,” Soto said on MLB Network. “It's just incredible to see a guy like that put in the performance he's been doing. You know he's a young guy he's just coming in, coming up, showing his stuff and everything. It's pretty electric stuff so we will see how it goes.”

Soto's greatest trait is his plate discipline, as he is known for rarely chasing pitches outside of the strike zone. Skenes' stuff is as good as anyone, so it will be interesting to see if Soto can keep that same approach and stay in the strike zone.

Yankees look to make run in second half for AL East title

The Yankees currently sit at 58-40 overall, one game behind the Orioles for the lead in the American League East, and it seems like the two teams will be going back-and-forth to the end of the season to decide the winner. It will be interesting to see who comes out on top. It would be unwise to discount the Boston Red Sox as well, who are 4.5 games out of first and 3.5 back of the Yankees.

New York has struggled as of the last month or so, but is still in a position to win the American League East with a strong second half. Brian Cashman will try to add some reinforcements at the MLB Trade Deadline in a few weeks as well, as the Yankees have needs to be filled in the infield and bullpen particularly.

Brian Cashman could add an infielder who plays first, second or third base. It will be interesting to see who is added, as even someone who could slot into the lower half of the lineup and provide depth would be a big help. The Yankees could also go for someone who fits the mold of a leadoff hitter.

Regardless, the Yankees are trying to capitalize on their one guaranteed year of having both Soto and Judge.