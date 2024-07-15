With the 2024 MLB All-Star Game set to take place on Tuesday, players are doing their media appearances on Monday, and during Aaron Judge's availability, he was asked about and addressed his New York Yankees teammate Juan Soto's impending free agency. Judge revealed what he is doing with Soto this season to hopefully convince him to stay long-term, but emphasized that the decision is out of his control.

“You know that decision's all based on him and his family and what they want to do and what feels right, so as a teammate it's just about being supportive for him and showing him what New York can offer,” Aaron Judge said, via Yankees Videos on X. “But I think the fans have definitely shown him a lot of love, shown him what he means to this city. You know, I wish him nothing but the best, you know, he's going to make the right decision for what's best for him and you know we'd definitely love to have him in New York for a long time, but it's ultimately up to him to make that choice.”

The Yankees traded for Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres last offseason knowing that he was one season away from becoming a free agent. The hope is to keep him for the long-term and have a team built around the dynamic duo or Aaron Judge and Soto in the lineup for years to come. We have seen what those two can do in a lineup together so far this season, despite the recent struggles for the Yankees.

Soto and Judge will bat third and fourth in the All-Star Game for the American League, behind Steven Kwan of the Cleveland Guardians and Gunnar Henderson of the Baltimore Orioles. They will be back in action on Friday at home to start a four-game set against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Yankees' trade deadline needs

The needs that the Yankees have ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline have been well documented, but the picture has changed a bit over the past few weeks. They will undoubtedly target bullpen arms, as every contender will, but the unit has improved drastically in recent times, and is less of a pressing need.

It was viewed that the Yankees needed a corner infielder, but rookie first baseman Ben Rice has impressed since being called up to the majors. That does not rule out the potential addition of a first baseman, but New York could aim to add a player who plays third base more predominantly, or second base.

The Yankees sit one game back of first place behind the Baltimore Orioles in the American League East. New York does have a strength of schedule advantage over Baltimore the rest of the way, as the Yankees will play more home games and the opponents are weaker. Still, New York needs to patch some holes at the deadline to maximize its chances not only at the American League East title, but a World Series title as well.