Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani has done the unthinkable. In the top of the seventh against the Miami Marlins, Ohtani launched his 50th home run of the season, a two-run blast to left field to make him the first player in Major League Baseball history to record 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in the same season.

Ohtani's historic 50th home run of the season, which gave the Dodgers a 14-3 lead over the Marlins, was his second of the game. He also hit a 436-foot two-run shot in the sixth inning to deep right field.

Even though the Dodgers were on the road, Ohtani still came out of the dugout to give the Miami crowd a curtain call, a rarity for visiting players.

To cap off what is perhaps the greatest individual single-game offensive performance of all time, Ohtani hit his third home run of the day, a three-run moonshot to the second deck in right field, off of a position player, Marlins second baseman Vidal Brujan.

Ohtani entered Thursday's game with 48 home runs and 49 steals. He then went 6-6 with three home runs, two doubles, 10 RBI, four runs scored and two stolen bases, a jaw-dropping single-game stat line.

Shohei Ohtani's all-time 2024 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers

In his first season with the Dodgers, Ohtani has proven that he should be considered one of, if not the greatest player in baseball history. While he has not pitched due to an elbow injury suffered at the end of the 2023 season with the Los Angeles Angels, that has allowed him to focus even more on his hitting.

Ohtani has of course had some incredible seasons at the plate, but nothing has compared to what he has done in 2024 with the Dodgers. While Ohtani had always been able to hit for power in the Major Leagues, his dominance on the base paths has added an unprecedented element to his already diverse skillset.