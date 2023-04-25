The New York Yankees faced the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, and it was the first time Joey Gallo faced the Yankees since being traded from the team. Gallo hit a home run in the 6-1 win for the Twins, and a Yankees fan who did not forget how poorly he performed in New York decided to give him a piece of his mind.

“HEY GALLO WHY COULDNT YOU DO THAT IN NEW YORK YOU BUM!” Yankee Fans showing Joey Gallo some Love!!! pic.twitter.com/OG9uOxHkiL — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 25, 2023

The Yankees and the Twins played each other in the Bronx last weekend, but Joey Gallo was out due to an injury, so he dodged crowds that surely would have booed him relentlessly all weekend. Now, he is showed Yankees fans what he could have been if things worked out in New York.

Gallo has started the season hot, hitting six home runs and hitting for a .243 average with a .364 on-base percentage, according to Fangraphs. That was not the case when he was in New York. Gallo hit .159 with a .291 on-base percentage with 25 home runs in his time with the Yankees that spanned from 2021 to 2022, according to StatMuse. Now, the Yankees still are trying to figure out the left field position, and are hoping that Oswaldo Cabrera can be a long-term piece.

It was not a pretty game for the Yankees on Monday, as they could not muster much offense against Twins starter Sonny Gray. The last week or so has been a struggle for the Yankees bats, despite a series win against the Angels. The team is coming off of its first series loss of the season, and needs to win two in a row against the Twins to avoid another lost series.