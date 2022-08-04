‘You know who raised me’: Shareef O’Neal responds to Robert Horry’s criticism

Shareef O’Neal has heard and seen Robert Horry’s criticism of him, but instead of saying what he is or what he’s not, the son of Los Angeles Lakers icon Shaquille O’Neal is ready to let his game do the talking.

For those not in the know, Horry recently shared his doubts if Shareef has that “dog” in him to be able to succeed in the NBA. Big Shot Bob played with Shaq for years, so he has seen first-hand the big man’s desire to dominate and punish his opponents no matter what. However, Horry doesn’t see the same thing in the younger O’Neal.

“I picked up my phone and I was getting ready to call Shaq like ‘Yo man, you gotta tell your son…he can’t be playing off the damn O’Neal name. He gotta go out there and play.’ You gotta put forth some more effort man,” Horry said in a recent episode of his podcast. “You know Shareef’s such a nice kid, that I don’t know if he has that dog in him to go out there and take what he wants.”

Despite the rather stern comments, Shareef O’Neal didn’t take offense on the criticism and instead took the high road in his response. He knows Robert Horry meant well with his remarks, but that doesn’t mean he agrees with him.

“I know this outta love and no disrespect!!! I got you BIG SHOT but you know who raised me , I don’t quit. Always been taught to go get it and take it . Been heading in the right step …like I said I got you! You’ll see,” Shareef wrote on Twitter.

The 22-year-old O’Neal certainly said all the right words. Horry is probably one of his many critics, and that means he can only prove them wrong with his play. Hopefully, he gets a chace to do just that as he continues his NBA journey.

Shareef signed with the G League Ignite to keep himself in NBA circles. If he can walk the talk, he should be able to get the opportunity to play in the NBA again soon.