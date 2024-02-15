George Cooper actor Lance Barber spilled on his character's potential death in Young Sheldon Season 7.

A looming plot point in Young Sheldon Season 7 is George Cooper's (Lance Barber) death. It's been heavily foreshadowed since the earliest episodes, and the star himself has weighed in on the matter.

During an appearance at the TCAs (via ScreenRant), Barber discussed the matter.

“I had fingers crossed from the beginning… that I would make it to the end whenever that came,” he said. “I had the luxury of being emotionally prepared for this from day one… To be remembered that way is a big deal for me to see that to fruition.”

That's not the only one of George's plot points Young Sheldon fans are waiting to see come to fruition. In the earlier seasons, there was tension between George and the Cooper's neighbor, Brenda (Melissa Peterman). Nothing happened, but Sheldon seemed to imply that he caught his dad cheating.

At the end of Season 6, George and Missy (Raegan Revord) have reconnected. Sheldon and Mary (Zoe Perry) have left for Germany as the former attends a summer program. As a storm hits the area, George and Missy survive which results in the latter apologizing for her rebellious phase.

The final season of the popular Big Bang Theory prequel premieres on February 15. Six seasons were previously aired and have shown Sheldon's (Ian Armatidge) high school and college years.

Lance Barber

Lance Barber previously appeared in an episode of The Big Bang Theory. He plays a completely different character in Young Sheldon and has become one of the fan favorites.

He is also known for his role in FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Barber's other notable credits include Gangster Squad, Fool's Paradise, Gilmore Girls, The Comeback, and Black-ish.