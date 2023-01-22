A team with the pedigree of the Kansas City Chiefs is expected to win without a problem when they face the upstart Jacksonville Jaguars in a divisional playoff game. The Chiefs came away with a 27-20 victory at Arrowhead Stadium over the Jaguars, but the victors faced a major problem in the game.

Late in the first quarter, superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ankle injury when he was pulled down by Jacksonville defensive end Arden Key. Mahomes immediately started to limp after the play, and while he finished his team’s possession, he was replaced the next time the Chiefs had the ball by Chad Henne.

The backup quarterback played the remainder of the first half and led the Chiefs on a touchdown march. Mahomes returned with a heavily taped ankle after halftime and took his place under center for the Chiefs.

The Jaguars and quarterback Trevor Lawrence battled hard into the 4th quarter, but the Chiefs held on for the win and will play in the AFC title game.

Here’s a look at the Studs and Duds from the winners.

Studs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes

It’s almost a matter of course that Mahomes will be listed as one of the studs for the Chiefs any time they win a game. He normally earns that kind of recognition because of his outstanding yardage and touchdown totals.

Mahomes' first five seasons as a starter: 2018: AFC Championship appearance

2019: AFC Championship, wins SBLIV

2020: AFC Championship, advances to SBLV

2021: AFC Championship appearance

2022: AFC Championship appearance#NFLPlayoffs@PatrickMahomespic.twitter.com/TfxEwjzWfY — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023

This time Mahomes get the nod because of his guts and determination. He suffered what appeared to be a painful high ankle sprain that severely limited his mobility. However it did not limit his desire or creativity.

Mahomes completed 22 of 30 passes for 195 yards with 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. While he could not break free for any long running plays, he was able to maneuver well enough to stay away from the Jacksonville pass rush and he was not sacked in the game.

Quarterback Chad Henne

The backup quarterback took the field in the second quarter after the Mahomes injury, and he was put in a brutal opening position. Henne and the Chiefs took the field on their own 2-yard line following a Jacksonville punt, and it would have been a successful possession if the Chiefs had been able to manage one or two first downs before punting.

Chad Henne led the Chiefs on a 98-yard touchdown drive. That is the longest drive in Chiefs postseason history. Their previous long was 94 yards, done twice before. pic.twitter.com/80PuU4XdUC — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 21, 2023

Instead, Henne took the field in a confident manner and led the Chiefs on a 12-play, 98-yard scoring drive that allowed Kansas City to stretch the lead to 17-7. Henne was calm, cool and collected throughout the drive and he made it pay off with a 1-yard TD pass to tight end Travis Kelce.

Henne completed 5 of 7 passes for 23 yards and a score, but it was his leadership after a key injury that allowed him to gain stud status.

Tight end Travis Kelce

The Kansas City tight end is almost always a major factor for the Chiefs, and he was at his best against the Jaguars.

Kelce displayed his ability to get away from coverage, get open and take advantage of his outstanding hands. Kelce caught 14 passes from the two quarterbacks for 98 yards and 2 scores. He did not have a play longer than 17 yards, but his know-how and toughness were vital for the Chiefs.

Linebacker Nick Bolton

The Chiefs came through with a solid defensive effort against the Jaguars and improving quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Nick Bolton : 10 tackles & a fumble recovery

Jaylen Watson : 4 tackles, 2 passes defensed, 1 QB hit & an INT pic.twitter.com/85dqSAwNoz — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 22, 2023

Bolton finished as the game’s leading tackler with 10 stops, and he also recovered a key fumble by Jamal Agnew late in the fourth quarter that prevented the Jaguars from cutting into Kansas City’s 10-point lead.

Dud

WR Juju Smith-Schuster

It’s difficult to find fault with the Chiefs when they survive and advance, especially while they had to contend with the Mahomes injury, but they did not get a great performance from Smith-Schuster.

The Chiefs need him to provide big plays on a consistent basis, but he was quite limited in this game. Smith-Schuster caught just 2 passes for 29 yards.

If the Chiefs are going to win the AFC title game against the Buffalo Bills or Cincinnati Bengals, they will likely need more production from Smith-Schuster.