The Los Angeles Dodgers' front office, led by General Manager Brandon Gomes and President Andrew Friedman, entered the 2024 MLB trade deadline with one mandate: improve a World Series-caliber roster by any means necessary.

After a hectic period in which the team acquired six players for the major league roster, it seems as if that mandate has been met. The players acquired? Starting pitcher Jack Flaherty was arguably the most impactful one, as the Dodgers' starting rotation has been decimated by injuries all season.

The Dodgers trade deadline was also enhanced by picking up relievers Michael Kopech and Oliver Gonzalez; utility man Tommy Edman; outfielder Kevin Kiermaier, and infielder Amed Rosario. All six players enhance a team that really needed more depth across the board, and the prospect capital that Los Angeles gave up in return wasn't as impactful as it should have been. If these moves work out, then another deep postseason run for the Dodgers could definitely be in the cards.

Flaherty and Kopech add talent to Dodgers' pitching staff

With a slew of injuries throughout the team, it feels as if the Dodgers are snakebitten when it comes to their injury luck this year. So, the additions of Flaherty and Kopech (plus Gonzalez) should help the team in that regard. Yet, there's also more that each of them brings to the table.

Flaherty seems like he's finally back to the pitcher he was during his early days with the St. Louis Cardinals when it seemed as if the right-hander would become the next great St. Louis ace. Unfortunately, injuries derailed those hopes, and after being traded to the Baltimore Orioles during last season's deadline, his form slipped even more. Nevertheless, he rebounded strongly after signing a one-year deal with the Detroit Tigers, notching a 2.95 ERA over 106.2 innings for Detroit.

Kopech is an interesting addition as well, as the former top prospect has recently come out of the pen for the Chicago White Sox. With the right adjustments, he could make a move back to the rotation. If anyone can figure out how to harness the elite velocity that Kopech possesses, it would be the Dodgers and their coaching staff.

Edman, Kiermaier, and Rosario upgrade Dodgers' bench

Injuries have also affected Los Angeles' lineup, as stars such as Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, and Freddie Freeman have all missed time so far this season. Adding to a bench that looked like it could have been one of the MLB's best, but instead has not performed at that level, was a key area to address for Gomes and Friedman.

Edman hasn't played at all this season but is close to a return. He's a dynamic defender and base runner and plays all over the diamond. Don't be surprised if he becomes the Dodgers' starting second baseman or center fielder when he's back to full health. The sparkplug is a player that can definitely help the team in many ways.

Kiermaier is still an elite defender who can play all three outfield spots and is a decent bat for the bottom third of the order. Rosario returns to Chavez Ravine for the second straight deadline to bring in reinforcements in the middle infield. These three trades, along with the others, are the types of moves that championship teams make. Now it's up for manager Dave Roberts and his team to hold up their end of the bargain.

GRADE: B+