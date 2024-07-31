France looks to move on at the 2024 Olympics with a win over New Zealand. It is time to continue our 2024 Olympics Women’s Soccer odds series with a New Zealand-France prediction and pick.

New Zealand played Canada in their first game. They would score first on a Mackenzie Barry goal in the 13th minute, but they would not get another shot on target until the 54th minute of the game. That would be their last shot on goal, as they would give up two goals and take the loss. They would then struggle against Colombia, with just one shot on goal in a 2-0 loss.

France started their Olympic games with a dominating first half against Colombia. They scored in the sixth minute of the game on a goal from Marie-Antoinette Katoto. Kenza Dali would score in the 18th minute, and then Katoto would add another goal in the 42nd minute. Still, they would allow two goals in the second half. France would hold on to win the game 3-2. It was a strong first half against Canada as well, having the 1-0 lead going into halftime. Still, they allowed two goals in the second half about would fall 2-1.

Here are the 2024 Olympic Men’s/Women’s soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2024 Olympics Odds: New Zealand-France Odds

New Zealand: +2000

France: -1000

Draw: +750

Over 3.5 goals: +118

Under 3.5 goals: -150

Why New Zealand Will Win

Millie Clegg will be looking to have a better game for New Zealand. She has made her second and third international start here in the Olympics Still, Clegg did not create a single opportunity in the first game and would be subbed out for Jacqui Hand in the second half. Against Colombia it was the same, this time being subbed at half for Grace Jale. Hand has one goal in her last five and has scored three times with an assist in her 16 starts with New Zealand. Hand also did not create a chance in her time on the pitch, resulting in 90 minutes of play from a striker without a chance being created. She created just one shot in the game with Colombia.

Grace Jale was a sub in the game with New Zealand. Jale would not create a chance on goal until stoppage time of the second half in her first game. In the second minute of stoppage time, she assisted Macey Fraser with a shot, but the shot was blocked. Jale had two shots against Colombia but did not find the net. The only goal of the game came from Mackenzie Barry, a defender. Barry also conceded two corners and a shot on goal in the first game but conceded just one corner against Colombia.

Anna Leat will be in goal for New Zealand. Leat faced nine shots on target, allowing two goals in the game in her first game. It was two goals with five saves against Colombia.

Why France Will Win

Marie-Antoinette Katoto will be the primary focus of the French attack. She has been great for France. Katoto has played in 32 matches scoring 24 times and having three assists. She has 1.2 goals per 90 minutes of play for Katoto. Katoto scored in the sixth minute of the first game against Colombia on the first shot of the game and then had her shot saved in the 12th minute. She would score in the first half and then assisted an attempt in the second. Katoto also had the lone goal of the game against Canada. She will be aided by her Paris Saint-Germain teammate Kadidiatou Diani. Diani is a stellar scorer as well. She found her teammate Katoto for the assist on her second goal of the game against Colombia but did not give her an opportunity against Canada.

Kenza Dali will also be a factor to contend with at these games. She has scored multiple times for the French national team and was solid in the first game of the Olympics. She assisted an attempt by Katoto in the 12th minute. Then, she scored in the 18th minute and assisted another attempt in the 22nd minute. In the second half, she would have another shot blocked, but it was a great first outing for Dali. In her second game, she did not get a shot off but had the assist to Katoto in the only goal of the game for France.

Pauline Peyraud-Magnin is expected to be in goal for France. She was not great in the first game, allowing two goals on just four shots on target. She had just two saves against Canada, allowing two goals in the loss.

Final New Zealand-France Prediction & Pick

France is the far superior team here. They will come away with the win, but they will not score a ton. Further, New Zealand struggled to score and will struggle again in this game. That makes the best play in this game on the total. Take the under in this one.

Final New Zealand-Grance Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (-150)