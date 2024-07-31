The Green Bay Packers had an impressive 2023-24 season under the leadership of former third-year quarterback Jordan Love. Love helped the Packers advance to the second round of the playoffs. However, Green Bay landed a new offensive contributor in free agency who looks to help the team continue its improvement. Former Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs got brutally honest about choosing the Packers over other teams like the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

“I didn't want to go to a team where I felt like I was going to be in a rebuilding situation,” Jacobs said, via ESPN. “I didn't want to go to a team where I didn't feel like I was going to come in and immediately make an impact and be able to be one of the factors to get over the hump.”

The Giants are working to establish a competitive identity in the NFC East. New York finished the 2023 season with a 6-11 record and parted ways with star RB Saquon Barkley. Likewise, the Broncos are undergoing a shift toward developing their young talent after letting Russell Wilson walk and drafting Bo Nix. It made more sense for Josh Jacobs to join a team quickly rising in the league ranks, and the Packers were that team.

Jacobs reveals insight into Raiders departure, Packers arrival

Josh Jacobs started his NFL career with the Raiders when the team selected him with the 24th pick in the 2019 draft. He played with the franchise for five seasons, experiencing great growth. However, Jacobs felt like he did not have a stable situation with constant leadership changes.

“I feel like the Raiders are still a cornerstone franchise,” Jacobs said, via ESPN. “But when you come in and you have different coaches and different GMs with their own vision, you've kinda got to adapt to their vision. We really didn't have that culture set in stone.”

The 26-year-old feels like the Packers have more of an established culture and identity.

“That's what I would say the biggest difference is: You know what being a Packer is,” he said. “You feel that throughout the building. You see it on a day-to-day basis.”

Jacobs hopes the new connection with Green Bay translates to more on-the-field success.

He amassed 805 yards and six touchdowns during his last year with Las Vegas. Jacobs has stout support in rising fourth-year QB Jordan Love and a handful other other returners.

It will be exciting to see what Jacobs and the Packers can accomplish during the 2024-25 season.