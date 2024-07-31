The Denver Broncos are going through a transition period as they prepare for the 2024-25 NFL season. Denver lost the services of veteran quarterback Russell Wilson, who joined the Pittsburgh Steelers during the free agency period. The Broncos drafted former Oregon football QB Bo Nix as their next development project, but ex-New York Jets QB Zach Wilson will also provide support. Head coach Sean Payton dropped a cryptic take on Wilson's involvement in practice on Tuesday.

Wilson primarily got reps in with the third-string unit, while Bo Nix and Jared Stidham practiced with the starters. This is what Payton had to say about the move afterward:

“Look, we've got a plan,” Payton said, via ESPN. “Bo ran with the 1s [Monday], Zach with the 2s; today, it was [Stidham] with the 1s. No news to announce there. I know you're looking for it, but…”

When asked if Wilson would get additional opportunities with the first-team offensive unit, Payton replied, “We'll see.”

Zach Wilson is coming off a three-year stint with the Jets. He joined New York in 2021 when the team selected him with their second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, Wilson's time did not go as many fans expected. He took a step back during his second year. He had a slight resurgence during the 2023-24 season when he stepped up for the injured Aaron Rodgers. Yet, it was not enough for hungry New York fans.

Wilson amassed 2,271 yards, eight touchdowns, and threw seven interceptions in 2023. Hopefully, the 24-year-old sees improvement with the Broncos and gets an opportunity to contribute.

How will Broncos perform in 2024-25 amid roster revamp?

Denver finished the 2023-24 with an 8-9 record, which placed them third in the AFC West standings. Thus, they narrowly missed the NFL Playoffs. Sean Payton is looking for his team to show growth ahead of 2024-25, but he also understands success requires patience.

The departure of Russell Wilson and the drafting of Bo Nix signaled Denver's greater focus on developing younger talent. Nix will be one of the most enticing young QBs in the league. After transferring to the Oregon football program for 2022-23, Nix had an incredible breakout.

Nix threw for a career-high 4,508 yards and a whopping 45 TDs during his final year at Oregon. The team finished the season at 12-2 and advanced to the conference championship, where they lost to the national champion-running-up Washington Huskies.

It will be exciting to watch Nix and the rest of his Broncos teammates as they enter a pivotal season.