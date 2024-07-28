The Team Canada basketball squad is beginning what looks to be a promising showing at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada beat Team Greece on Saturday despite a strong performance from Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Moreover, head coach Jordi Fernandez revealed a failed admission for Canada after the game.

Team Canada beat Greece 86-79; however, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 34 points, prompting this response from Jordi Fernandez:

“Considering the points he scored, our plan didn’t really work, he is one of the best players in the world,” Fernandez said, per EuroHoops.Net.

Fernandez said was happy that Team Canada got the “W” though.

“As I said to my players, you won your first game in the Olympics, you are Olympians now, nobody can take that away from you”, Fernandez added.

RJ Barrett led Canada with 23 points, while Shai Gilgeous-Alexander notched 21 points, seven assists, and five rebounds. Dillion Brooks contributed stout support with 14 points.

Canada led Greece early, but Giannis Antetokounmpo and company fought back in the second half to make it a four-point game with roughly seven minutes left. Team Greece’s efforts drew high praise from head coach Vassilis Spanoulis.

“We never give up and we are one of the best teams in the world. We are fighting until the end and we are making everyone proud. That’s why we will qualify for the next round because we deserve it,” Spanoulis claimed.

Greece has more opportunities to improve their record as they look to make their mark on the world’s biggest stage.

How far can Team Canada go?

Team Canada earned a bronze medal at the 2023 FIBA World Championships after beating the United States in an intense matchup. The highly touted team looks for another medal in the 2024 Olympics. Canada is one of the deepest teams in Paris.

In addition to Gilgeous-Alexander, Barrett, and Brooks, Canada possesses the services of offensive threat Jamal Murray, defensive stopper Luguentz Dort, veteran center Kelly Olynk, and a host of other contributors. The team looks to use its depth to overcome the rest of the opposition.

Of course, the United States would love to spoil Canada’s plans, as they brought their own star-studded team. Team USA features top stars such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Joel Embiid, and Devin Booker. It would be exciting to see the US go toe-to-toe with Canada in battle primarily consisting of fellow NBA stars.

As the 2024 Olympics continue to get underway, can Team Canada prove their might and earn a medal?