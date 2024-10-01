As the New Orleans Pelicans geared up for Media Day on Monday, all eyes were on Zion Williamson. Given his offseason, many anticipated inquiries regarding his weight loss and fitness. However, a curveball question about his music playlist caught the star off guard, highlighting the unique intersection of sports and pop culture, Complex reports. During his press conference, a reporter inquired why Kendrick Lamar didn’t feature on Williamson's workout playlist.

The question puzzled the 24-year-old forward, who was taken aback by the sudden dive into his musical choices. “What songs would those be?” Williamson responded when the reporter mentioned specific tracks from the iconic artist. The reporter suggested “Euphoria” and “Not Like Us,” prompting Williamson to defend the choice of his summer anthems. “I hear you. But you know, you’re entitled to your opinion,” he replied, emphasizing his respect for Lamar but also expressing disbelief that he needed to justify the absence of the artist from his workout tracks. As the back-and-forth continued, Williamson decided to wrap up the conversation, walking off the stage in a light-hearted manner.

Zion's Musical Taste and Summer Soundtrack

When asked about the music that fueled his summer workouts, Williamson showcased a diverse taste, referencing classic albums that shaped his training. He mentioned Ready to Die by Notorious B.I.G. and Illmatic by Nas as staples in his playlist. He also highlighted the influence of local New Orleans rapper Currensy, stating that Currensy played a significant role in his workout mix during his training. “I feel like early, especially when I started training seriously, Currensy was heavy in the mix,” Williamson noted, showcasing his connection to his roots while also paying homage to hip-hop legends.

The playful back-and-forth over Kendrick Lamar's absence might overshadow Williamson’s serious goals for the upcoming NBA season. His confidence remains unwavering, particularly regarding his athletic abilities. Recently, he expressed a bold prediction, claiming he would defeat the legendary Vince Carter in a dunk contest. “I’m going to give Vince his respect, but I got to take myself,” Williamson declared, acknowledging Carter’s storied legacy in the dunking world. Known for his incredible aerial displays, Carter remains a titan in the realm of dunking, particularly due to his iconic performance in the 2000 NBA Dunk Contest. Williamson’s confidence reflects his determination to showcase his skills, and he hinted at posting some impressive dunks soon, reminding fans that he still possesses a powerful dunking arsenal.

As the Pelicans prepare for the upcoming season, Zion Williamson’s mix of playful banter and serious ambition sets the tone. With a refreshed mindset and dedication to fitness, he aims to bounce back stronger, both on and off the court. As he navigates questions about music, weight, and his dunking prowess, Williamson's focus remains clear: he is ready to bring his best game to the NBA, all while keeping his fans entertained along the way.