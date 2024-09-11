The debate surrounding the Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show headliner took an unexpected turn as Drake threw his support behind Lil Wayne amidst outrage over Kendrick Lamar's selection, Vibe reports. While the official announcement named Lamar as the headliner, some in the hip-hop community were disappointed that Weezy F Baby was overlooked for this prestigious spot.

Drake, known for his reserved approach to public controversies, chose a subtle but impactful method to voice his discontent. The 37-year-old rapper shared a series of photos on social media featuring Lil Wayne. The images, ranging from a shirtless Wayne displaying an incredulous expression to photos of him in a Black leather jacket and du-rag, conveyed a powerful message without a single word. This non-verbal show of support from Drizzy underscores his dissatisfaction with the decision and aligns him with the broader frustration voiced by Lil Wayne’s supporters.

Young Money's Unified Front

Drake's move came in the wake of vocal criticism from other members of the Young Money/Cash Money family. Nicki Minaj and Birdman have been particularly outspoken. Minaj expressed her frustration on Twitter, questioning the motives behind the decision. “Denying a young black man what he rightfully put into this game for no other reason but your ego,” she tweeted, clearly referring to Wayne’s exclusion. She added, “LIL WAYNE!!!!!!!!!! THE GOAT?!!!!!!!!!!! Nola what’s good.” Minaj also urged fans to appreciate both Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne, emphasizing that respect for one doesn’t diminish the other’s contributions.

In a similar vein, Master P, Cam’ron, and Mase have voiced their discontent with the NFL’s decision. Master P, a longtime advocate for Lil Wayne, joined the chorus of critics who believe Wayne deserved to be honored on the Super Bowl stage. The sentiment was echoed by Juvenile, another New Orleans rapper, who expressed his displeasure on Instagram. Juvenile directed his frustration towards the NFL, questioning why the league has yet to feature a local artist from New Orleans in its Super Bowl performances.

Lil Wayne's Perspective

Lil Wayne himself had previously expressed his desire to perform at the Super Bowl, particularly in his hometown. During an interview earlier this year on YG’s 4Hunnid podcast, Wayne admitted he had not received any offers to perform but remained hopeful. “I will not lie to you, I have not got a call,” Wayne said in February. “But we all praying, we keeping our fingers crossed. I’m working hard. I’m going to make sure this next album and everything I do is killer, so I’m going make it very hard for them to … I want to just make it hard for them not to highlight the boy.”

As the debate continues, it’s clear that Lil Wayne’s supporters, including high-profile figures like Drake, are not backing down from advocating for his recognition. The discussion around the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the exclusion of a hip-hop icon highlights ongoing conversations about representation and respect in the entertainment industry.