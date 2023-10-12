The Central Division sent four teams to the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, but a back-to-back Stanley Cup champion from the division was not in the cards. The Colorado Avalanche were shockingly upset by the Seattle Kraken in Round 1, the Dallas Stars beat them but couldn't overcome the Vegas Golden Knights in the West Final, and the Minnesota Wild and Winnipeg Jets lost in the first round yet again.

All four of those teams figure to be back in the dance in 2024, although the Avs and Stars are likely the only locks. The Jets have their identity back after signing Mark Scheifele and Connor Hellebuyck to matching megadeals, and the Wild still have a playoff-caliber roster. The St. Louis Blues are a wildcard; was last year's miss just a fluke, or is this team on the verge of a rebuild? And how much better will the Arizona Coyotes be with their revamped offseason roster? Can Connor Bedard keep the Chicago Blackhawks out of the basement?

Here's one realistic prediction for every Central Division team in 2023-24.

Avalanche: Return to the Western Conference Final

The Colorado Avalanche may have been stunned by the Kraken last year, but this team is still a wagon and a perennial contender in the division. With the best defensive core in the game, a top-flight goaltender in Alexandar Georgiev and elite star power up front, the Avs enter the season as one of the teams to beat. They looked great in their first game, beating the LA Kings on the back of a three and four point night from Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, respectively. This team is being slightly underrated due to their early exit, but they are primed to make noise in the playoffs, especially if they get Gabriel Landeskog back.

Stars: Win the Central Division

Is this the year the Dallas Stars finally break through and bring a Stanley Cup to Texas for the first time since 1999? That's hard to say, but I see Pete DeBoer's team finishing with the highest points total in the Central Division. They made the Stanley Cup Final in 2020 and came within two games of advancing again last season. They have one of the most mobile defensive units in hockey, an excellent goalie in Jake Oettinger and one of the best first lines in hockey led by Jason Robertson, Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski. The Stars and Avalanche should be battling all season long for the Central crown.

Jets: Mark Scheifele turns back the clock, Jets finish third

It seemed like the Winnipeg Jets had no identity this summer after another first-round exit and subsequent trade rumors surrounding two key players in Scheifele and Hellebuyck. But the team put those to rest just before the season started, getting the two veterans locked up for the next seven years. Although those contracts will probably both age badly, with the contract drama behind him, expect Scheifele to return to point-per-game status while centering Kyle Connor. Pencil the Jets in to the third spot in the Central, too.

Wild: Filip Gustavsson becomes the guy, carries team to postseason

Filip Gustavsson proved last season that he's ready to take the NHL by storm. He registered an excellent 22-9-7 record with a sparkling 2.10 goals against average and .931 save percentage, taking over the No. 1 job from Marc-Andre Fleury at the age of 25. He's the Minnesota Wild's goalie of the present and future, and the team will need him to be excellent if they hope to return to the postseason. Jared Spurgeon going down with injury is concerning, but there's enough talent on this roster to earn a wildcard spot next April.

Blues: Robert Thomas to All-Star Game

Robert Thomas very quietly had another excellent season in Missouri last year, recording 65 points in 73 games while eventually earning the top line center role, with Pavel Buchnevich and Jordan Kyrou on the wings. The St. Louis Blues were brutal last season, but they are primed for a bounceback if their D can stay healthy and Jordan Binnington can return to form. With two standout linemates, expect Robert Thomas to return to the point-per-game clip he scored at in 2021-22, and be the team's representative at the 2024 All-Star Game in Toronto.

Predators: Bottom-three by deadline, clean house

The Nashville Predators suffered a mass exodus both during and after last season, losing multiple important players in Matt Duchene, Mattias Ekholm, Ryan Johansen, Nino Niederreiter, Mikael Granlund, Tanner Jeannot and Eeli Tolvanen. Juuse Saros and Roman Josi will need to be otherworldly for this team to compete for a playoff spot, and they got off on the wrong foot by losing to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the first game of the 2023-24 season. Sorry Predators fans, it's going to be a long season in Smashville, and this team will be selling hard at the NHL Trade Deadline.

Blackhawks: Connor Bedard wins Calder Trophy

This was probably the easiest prediction in the Central, and it was made much easier after Connor Bedard scored two points in his first two NHL games. The Chicago Blackhawks are 1-1, and Bedard already has the first goal and first assist of his career under his belt. Even without Taylor Hall, who is week-to-week, Bedard should hover around the point-per-game mark all season and easily earn Rookie of the Year honors.

Coyotes: Clayton Keller scores 90+ points

The Arizona Coyotes are going to be a much, much improved team in 2023-24. They were one of the big winners in free agency, adding Jason Zucker and Matt Dumba, among others, and trading for Sean Durzi to improve the blueline. There is a ton of potential up front, but I'm especially high on Clayton Keller as a potential 100-point player. After eclipsing a point-per-game for the first time in 202-23, with 86 in 82, I say he improves to at least 90. The Yotes won't make the playoffs next April, but they will be hanging around a wildcard spot all year.