As of the 2023-24 NBA season, the Los Angeles Lakers' starting lineup currently consists of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell, and Rui Hachimura. However, the lineup could change heading into the 2024-25 season after the training camp results. This will all depend on what the new set of talent could show during camp.

One player who could potentially make the starting lineup this coming season is Dalton Knecht. The 17th overall pick of the 2024 NBA Draft showed lots of promise during the summer league. After displaying an all-around performance on the hardwood, he proved to be a solid pick for the Lakers. Knecht has a deep bag of tricks from knocking down long-distance bombs to taking it strong inside with authority.

With all that in mind, the question now is who could the rookie replace in the lineup if the Lakers decide to make the switch?

Rui Hachimura could lose his starting position

Since his rookie year in the 2019-20 NBA season, Rui Hachimura has been a starter for both the Washington Wizards and the Los Angeles Lakers. However, with the Lakers, he started in fewer games compared to his stint in Washington. Nevertheless, Los Angeles listed him as one of the team's starting five. Despite starting in 48 out of 101 regular season games played for the Lakers, Hachimura is a deserving starter.

Looking at his stats last season, Hachimura averaged 13.6 points and 4.3 rebounds per game. He also shot a career-high 53.7% from the field. Hachimura is a reliable inside scorer who can occasionally knock it down from a long distance.

Rui proved to be an important piece to the team when he became one of the playoff heroes for the Lakers in the 2023 postseason. He played a prominent role in the Purple and Gold's run to the Western Conference Finals. This led to the Lakers offering him a three-year deal worth $51 million.

However, among the starting players that consist of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and D'Angelo Russell, one could argue that Hachimura is the weakest link. It's already understood that James and Davis are better players compared to Hachimura. As for Reaves and Russell, they're averaging better numbers, hence Rui being the most inferior among the starters. With that in mind, it's possible that Hachimura could lose his starting position, especially if the newer talents on the roster prove to be a better fit in the training camp.

Why Dalton Knecht could replace Rui Hachimura in the Lakers' starting lineup

While we are yet to see what Dalton Knecht can really do against the world's best basketball players, the 17th overall pick has already proven to be a valuable member of the Los Angeles Lakers. Looking at his NBA Summer League stats, Knecht averaged 21.3 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. He has the ability to become an offensive threat and lockdown opponents on defense.

Now heading into training camp, Knecht has the opportunity to learn from the league's best baseball player LeBron James. He also now has the privilege to further hone his abilities and put it to the test against his teammates who've already proven themselves in the league. If Knecht manages to evolve his game and prove to the coaches that his numbers aren't only for the summer league, then the chances of him making the starting lineup this coming season are high.